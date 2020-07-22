Naxals set road-laying machinery on fire in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Kothagudem: Maoists, who have been making desperate efforts to gain a foothold in Telangana State, set on fire construction machinery in Cherla mandal in the district.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday between Bathinapalli-Tippapuram villages, on Chhattisgarh borders, where road works were going on under Central Road Connectivity Project meant for development of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) areas.

According to police, the Maoists doused a bull-dozer and a road roller with petrol and set them on fire before disappearing from the scene. A team of around 10 members was said to have taken part in the action. They threatened the villagers who opposed their act.

The Cherla Inspector of Police T Satyanarayana informed the press that a case has been booked, and police teams were conducting combing operations for the naxal team that vandalised the machinery.

The Maoists left behind pamphlets in the name of the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Committee in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district.

Burning down the machinery at Cherla was the first incident after the movement of naxal action teams were reported in Manugur forests recently in the district.

Incidentally, it was in July month in 2019, an ex-MPTC N Srinivas Rao, of Peddamidisileru in Cherla was abducted and killed by the Maoists. It was said to be the first incident after Telangana formation wherein a ruling party leader was eliminated by the naxals.

