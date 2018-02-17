Nayani calls for priority to cleanliness

By | Published: 12:47 pm 1:04 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on​ Saturday called upon the people to accord priority to cleanliness.

Participating as a chief guest at the Swachh Survekshan 2018 awareness programme organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at Uppal Stadium here, Reddy said the Swachh Bharat, Swachh Telangana and Swachh Hyderabad initiatives were aimed at keeping the surroundings clean.

He advised people to greet one another with Swachh Namaskar to underscore the need of maintaining surroundings clean.

The awareness programme was organized in connection with the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Students from schools and colleges from different parts of the State came to the stadium to take part in the programme.

The police ensured proper queues at the gates to allow students inside in a hassle-free manner.