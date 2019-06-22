Nayeem’s associate held for forgery in Bhogir

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir Town police on Saturday arrested Gali Pratap reddy, 72, an associate of gangster late Nayeem Gali for creating forged document and selling 68.27 acres which belongs to Raghunath Reddy in the limits of Bhongir in the name of other associates of Nayeem.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir Narayana Reddy said that the accused had been working as an employee at NFC for 12 years and set up a fabric company on his own at Erragadda in Hyderabad after quitting the job. The accused was introduced to Raghunath Reddy through a common friend. After coming to know about Raghunath Reddy of his assets of 68 acres of land property at Bhongir, Prathap Reddy hatched a plot to defraud the land owner and created a forged General Power of Attorney (GPA) on his name in 1991 and registered it with Rangana District Collector in 2003.

After the death of Raghunath Reddy in 2011, the Prathap Reddy sold out the land to 11 persons who were associates of slain gangster Nayeem. In 2016, eight of them were made GPA in the name of Pasham Nalini, wife of the main follower of Nayeem Pasham Srinu.

They were also threatened another land purchaser Renamma and grabbed her property. Based on the complaint of Omprakash, who was her GPA, Bhongir police filed a case in 2017. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Prathap Reddy at Erragadda in Hyderabad, he added.