Nayeem’s wife, 3 aides detained under PD Act

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders detaining four associates of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, including his wife, under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for their involvement in land grabbing cases.

The detainees were identified as P Srinivas alias Srinu, Mohd Abdul Nasir alias Nasar, Mohd Abdul Faheem and Nayeem’s wife Haseena Begum alias Naseema. According to the police, Srinu, who was the prime member of Nayeem’s gang, identified lands that were vacant for several years. Following instructions from Nayeem, before he was killed in an encounter at Shadnagar in Mahabubnagar, they threatened owners, grabbed the land, sold it and earned a lot of money.

Nayeem used to give commission to the gang members. After his death, the gang, including Haseena Begum, kept a low profile for some time because a series of cases were booked against them. Recently, the gang re-surfaced — they again started to threaten people and make land settlements on a commission basis.

The Bhongiri town police arrested them in March and they were remanded in judicial custody.