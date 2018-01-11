Nayini lays foundation stone for 2BHK houses at LB Nagar

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for 2BHK housing units at LB Nagar in Kavadiguda municipal division and said the State government has taken up the project to help the poor realise their dream of own house.

Here in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency, the work would be taken up for 40 houses.

The Minister explained in detail about various government schemes like ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ and ‘Mission Kakatiya’ launched by the State government for the welfare of people.

When local residents brought to the notice of the Minister about problems being faced due to a bar-cum-restaurant in the locality, he assured that he would resolve the issue by speaking to the Prohibition and Excise Minister T Padma Rao.

Former Union Minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya said the Union government was also extending necessary financial assistance for the construction of double bedroom housing units.

The Centre has planned to construct 63,000 houses across the country through Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). It has already sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for the purpose, he added.

Musheerabad MLA and BJP State president K Laxman also spoke on the occasion.