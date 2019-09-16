Nazar bowls Air Force to title in Cricket Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Shadab Nazar’s impressive figures (6/75) helped Air Force team defeat Navy by nine wickets in the final of the 68th Inter-Services Cricket Championship at Gymkhana Grounds on Monday.

The Navy team which conceded a first innings lead of 180 runs, were shot out for 226 in 53.2 overs in the second innings. Mohit offered lone resistance with an important contribution of 76 runs for the Navy side. Chasing 47 runs for victory, Air Force achieved the target in just 7.5 overs to win the title.

Brief scores: Final: Navy 130 & 226 in 53.2 overs (Mohit 77, Shadab Nazar 6/75) lost to Air Force 310 & 50/1 in 7.5 overs (Mumtaz 34)

