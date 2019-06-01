Nazms of social evils

By | Published: 12:30 am 3:22 pm

For him, poetry was not just a passion, but his very lifeline. With his unique brand of shayeri, Auj Yakhoobi held everyone spellbound. His personality and influence were such that a few of those who came into contact with him also became poets.

Rhyme and rhythm are built into his poems in such a way that they look natural and explicit. Like noted poet Safi Aurangabadi, he made liberal use of Deccani proverbs in his shayeri. While he went poetic in all genres of Urdu poetry, ghazal was his forte. Though his initial poetry was on traditional lines, Auj Yakhoobi later focused more on burning social issues. See how vividly he captures the distress and suffering of the common man in this nazm:

Kiyon preshan hai dil, aankh barasti kiyon hai

Zindagi kucha-o-bazaar main sasti kiyon hai

Lakh pasti main bhi main Auj to khelata hoon

Kaun jane ke bulandi main ye pasti kiyon hai

Born in March 1913, his father Syed Yakhoob named him Syed Abdul Khadeem. But, when he took to writing poetry, he first adopted the takhallus (pen name) Akhtar and, then, Ashraf. Later, he changed it to ‘Auj’. This name stuck to him and he became famous as Auj Yakhoobi.

After schooling at Chanchalguda and Gosha Mahal schools, he attained the degree of Munshi Fazil. Even as a child, Auj Yakhoobi used to visit the homes of well-known poets Josh Malihabadi and Mahirul Quadari who resided near his house in Malakpet. The poetry bug probably bit him here. He started taking active interest in the mushairas held at the deodi of Maharaja Kishen Pershad. As a poet, Auj Yakhoobi, recited his first poem at the monthly mushaira held at Sahifa Milad building.

Hyderabad took note of a new poet emerging on its horizon. Soon, Auj Yakhoobi became a regular at mushairas. He rubbed shoulders with noted bards like Safi Aurangabadi, Zamin Kishori, Fasahat Jung Jaleel, Amjad Hyderabadi, Hairat Badayuni, Suleman Areeb, Khursheed Ahmed Jami and Khwaja Shouq. There was no looking back for him.

What makes Auj Yakhoobi’s poetry stand out is his lucid style and choice of words. Having learnt the finer points of shayeri from Abdul Qaiyum Khan Baqi, he displayed amazing grasp on Urdu language. His anthology of poems titled Grift-e-Nazr, Ghuncha Lab Basta and Auj-e-Arsh were published in his lifetime itself. They were well received in Urdu literary circles. The last book which contains naats in praise of the Prophet of Islam shows the deep religiosity of Auj Yakhoobi and his reverence for the Prophet. Sample these verses:

Jibril rehne dijiye shouqe rehnumai

Sidrah se aage mere Sarkar jaante hain

In another verse, he says:

Kaabe ki taraf sajda to imaan hai laikin

Sarkar ka naqsh-e-pa apni jagah hai

Auj Yakhoobi’s reputation travelled far and wide. He gained recognition and was conferred the title of ‘Malakush Shora’ when T Anjaiah was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Among his widening circle of well-wishers were a large number of poets who benefitted from him. His own daughter, Noor-un-Nisa, turned out to be a good poetess. She wrote poems under the takhallus ‘taskeen’.

The prolific poet that he was, Auj Yakhoobi tried his hand at Hamd, Naat, Qasida, Rubai, Marsia and Salam. But, he left deep imprints of his skill in the ghazal genre.

Khud apni wahshate dil apne rubaru pahunchi

Tadap tadap ke yehan tak to aarzu pahunchi

Achanak inka tabassum labon main jazb huva

Na jaane kaunsi manzil main guftugu pahunchi

Auj Yakhoobi is, perhaps, the only poet who has written on the population explosion. In the poem Cheeqoun ka Hujoom, he gives a vivid description of the problems associated with rising population. The 21-line nazm holds a mirror to society and warns of the looming danger ahead. The poet fears that a day might come when oxygen will go scarce.

Shor, hangama, sadayen, cheeqen

Na sukoon ghar main, na mehfil main, na bazaaron main

Rah chalta hoon to takrate hain kandhe mujh se

Shahr main jismon ka mela

Ghar main awaaz ki bheed

Mujhe dar hai ke na kho jaoon main

Khain aawazon main taqseem na ho jaoon main

Auj Yakhoobi had the talent to express his feeling in poetic form at the spur-of-the-moment. Once the organisers of a mushaira decided to invite poets from outside Hyderabad and make one of them the chief guest. When Auj Yakhoobi learnt this, he got upset and gave vent to his feelings thus:

Warise maikadah hum jo maujood the

Kiyon kiraye ke saaqi bulaye gaye

When he goes sarcastic, there is no stopping Auj Yakhoobi. Once, referring to the noted poet Makhdoom Mohiuddin, he remarked how some persons remain sober even under the influence of liquor.

Makhdoom ko jo dekha hum ko ye bawar aaya

Aye Auj zarf wale pi kar nahin bahekte

Auj Yakhoobi penned verses on every topic. His poem on ‘Hyderabad Deccan’ is indicative of his love and affection for the region. After the beautiful poem of Mullah Ghavasi, nobody has portrayed Deccan as beautifully as Auj Yakhoobi. Sample these verses:

Ye shahr rabte bahimi ke baaniyon ka shahr hai

Rifaqaton, muhabbaton, jawanion ka shahr hai

Khuloos aur ishq ki nishanion ka shahr hai

Wafa ke aur pyar ki kahanion ka shahr hai

Dayare Hind ka hai mera Deccan, mera Deccan

Auj Yakhoobi died of a sudden heart attack in August 1983. He had gone to Aurangabad to attend the Urs of Hazrat Banne Miyan where he took ill and breathed his last. He was brought to Hyderabad and laid to rest in the burial ground adjacent to Masjide Ilahi, Chaderghat.