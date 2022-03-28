Nazriya pens emotional note as she wraps up dubbing for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

Hyderabad: Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh, who has made her Tollywood debut with Nani-starrer ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, wrapped up her dubbing for the movie.

The ‘Raja Rani’ actress took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy note regarding the same.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better guide n eventually becoming the dearest friend throughout this journey. I loved working with u every single day. it has been a long journey over the last one year. n we have come a long way”, Nazriya’s note reads.

“I’m so proud n happy n overwhelmed by the film we’ve all made together during this uncertain times. I’m truly going to miss everything about this film now that it’s done Â… I’m truly going to miss being Leela Thomas. I’m truly going to miss being directed by u Vivek! Until next time”, Nazriya concluded.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ will have Nani and Nazriya share the screen space for the first time. Marking Nazriya’s first Telugu movie, the movie is billed to be a family entertainer.

Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Suhas are to be seen in significant roles. Music rendered by Vivek Sagar, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ will be released soon.