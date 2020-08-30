NBA: Milwaukee Bucks prove too hot for Magic

Bucks enter second round of NBA playoffs; Davis, LeBron star in Lakers’ win

Miami: The Milwaukee Bucks powered into the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, three days after their refusal to take the court in the wake of a police shooting in Wisconsin brought the post-season to a halt.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the Bucks led by as many as 21 on the way to a 118-104 victory over the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series 4-1 to line up a second-round clash with the Miami Heat, who swept the Indiana Pacers 4-0.

In the Western Conference, Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James kept his perfect first-round playoff record alive as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Portland 131-122 to clinch their series in five games. James won all 14 playoff first-round series in which he has played.

Just days earlier there was a real chance that players would opt out of the remainder of the post-season in the NBA’s coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida. The Bucks were prepared to forfeit game five against the Magic on Wednesday after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But the Magic, and eventually the rest of the teams remaining in the bubble, backed their action, to launch hours of discussion among players, coaches and league officials on how they could unite to combat racial injustice and police brutality. The Bucks players were able to contact Blake’s family.

There was a somber mood to the restart with moment of silences before the games in memory of former Trail Blazers star Cliff Roberts, Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman, who all died this week. Roberts, 53, helped the Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals in his 18-year career that included an All-Star nod.

Olson, 85, mentored future NBA stars as he made the University of Arizona a college basketball power. Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer.

Lakers star Davis finished with 43 points and James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Lakers won their first playoff series in eight years. Davis shot 14-of-18 from the floor and James made 14-of-19 shots for the Lakers, who hadn’t won a series since beating the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2012 postseason. The Lakers will face either Houston or Oklahoma City in the next round. Houston leads that series three games to two.

CJ McCollum recorded 36 points and seven assists and Carmelo Anthony added 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who were missing Damian Lillard. Lillard left the pandemic bubble during the latest shutdown and returned to Portland to have his injured right knee looked at by team doctors.

Elsewhere, James Harden scored 31 points and Robert Covington finished with 22 points and seven rebounds as the Houston Rockets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80 to take a 3-2 series lead.