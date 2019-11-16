NBA Tier-I recognition for MLRIT

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), country’s premier accreditation body, has accredited various courses offered by Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) under Tier-I. A committee of 11 members from NBA has visited the college from July 26 to 29 for measuring various parameters such as student-teacher ratio, infrastructure and quality of research, among other things.

In a press release, the MLRIT said it is the youngest college in Telangana to achieve Tier-I accreditation status by NBA and already has NAAC A Grade, NIRF Ranking and other recognitions by various agencies. The accreditation ensures continuous quality improvement to promote excellence in technical education and MLRIT envisions to provide education which is a balance between high academic quality and professional relevance, said Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, secretary of the institute.

