NCB kits to help check drugs at New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Armed with the drug detection kits supplied by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Prohibition and Excise department has decided to send decoy teams comprising newly recruited officials to the venues where New Year celebrations are organised on the night of December 31.

The move is aimed at making celebrations free from drugs, according to Excise department Director (Enforcement) Akun Sabharwal. The kit will enable the team know the genuineness of the drug seized from the spot. The seized material will have to be sent to the FSL for examination and the same can be submitted in the court during trial.

He said the department has received three kits from the NCB a few days ago. “We have asked each event organiser to give a complimentary pass to allow a decoy team to enter the venue as a participant. We can directly enter premises by showing the identity card but organisers would come to know about our presence,” he explained.

As many as 100 personnel are undergoing training at Excise department training academy here. “We will utilise the services of these trainees by sending them for decoy operations,” he said.

According to Sabharwal, when decoy team personnel comes to know about the sale of drugs surreptitiously at a particular venue, they will alert the Excise control room after which senior officials will rush to the spot along with the kits to nab peddlers.

Authorities will check the veracity of drugs on the crime scene itself with the drug detection kits. Till recently, the department has been identifying narcotics and psychotropic substances seized during raids based on the vast experience of officials in the State Task Force (STF) and Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

The teams would keep a tab on minors also. Another official said the department has advised the organisers and managements of pubs, hotels not to permit under-aged children to drink liquor.