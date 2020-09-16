NCB seizes 2 kg charas, nabs 2 peddlers in Thane, Palghar

The NCB said that further investigations into the antecedents of the arrested persons, the source and destination of the seized drugs and the supply chain are being probed.

By | Published: 12:25 pm

Mumbai: Continuing its war on the drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 2.04 kg of charas (weed) and arrested two peddlers from Thane and Palghar, officials said here on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, an NCB Mumbai Zonal unit team zeroed in on one Avinash Arun Singh, 24, a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, and found the narcotics hidden in a backpack on his person.

After intercepting him near the Sports Complex bus stand in Bhayander (Thane), the NCB swooped on another peddler Shravan L. Gupta, 38, near his home in Nalasopara.

Gupta was in telephonic contact with Singh to deliver the bag of charas received from a supplier Baliram alias Balli, living in Bhayander east, Thane district.

The seized contraband was found in eight taped packets sewn in cloth bags and then concealed in Singh’s backpack with the carrier’s knowledge.

The NCB said that further investigations into the antecedents of the arrested persons, the source and destination of the seized drugs and the supply chain are being probed.

The NCB also made it clear that the dual operation in Thane-Palghar on Tuesday was independent and had no connection with the ongoing drugs case probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.