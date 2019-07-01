NCC Air Wing cadets get training at Dundigal

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A NCC training camp was organised for the cadets of NCC Air Wing at Air Force Academy, Dundigal from June 18 to 30. A total of 50 cadets (17 senior wing girls and 33 senior division boys) attended the camp along with two associated NCC officers and two ground training instructors.

During the camp, cadets were exposed to various training activities which included both outdoor tasks and classroom lectures. As part of outdoor activities, cadets were exposed to field craft, physical training, parade and yoga.

Classroom lectures were conducted on various topics like history of Indian Air Force, aerodynamics, role of air traffic controller, meteorology and navigation in aviation. In addition, general topics such as first-aid procedures, fire-fighting, public speaking and the selection process in the Indian Air Force were also covered.

Cadets were also given an exposure to aviation activities by visits to nearby Air Force bases and various sections of the academy which included a visit to the flying faculty, meteorological section, fire section and Air Traffic Control Section.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter