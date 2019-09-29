NCC cadets from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh win big in Delhi camp

By | Published: 3:48 pm

Hyderabad: NCC cadets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have won the overall second place, including four trophies and 33 individual medals, in the recently concluded All India Thal Sainik Camp (TSC) competition at New Delhi.

Launched after rigorous training for two months in events like obstacle training, map reading, health and hygiene, tent pitching, judging distance and firing, the team competed against 16 other State Directorates to achieve these results.

Air Commodore NN Reddy, Deputy Director General, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, welcomed back the NCC contingent comprising 40 girl cadets and 49 boy cadets and congratulated them for excelling in the competition and individually felicitated all medal winners.

He stressed on the importance of hard work, total dedication and commitment in all aspects to achieve better results in all other forthcoming NCC events, according to a press release.

