NCC cadets put up impressive show in Hyderabad’s Parade Ground

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: A spectacular parade and cultural show marked the National Cadets Corps Day celebrated by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate at General Krishna Rao Parade Ground, Secunderabad here on Sunday.

During the celebrations, senior division and senior wing contingents representing nine groups of the Directorate participated in an impressive parade.

The parade was reviewed by Air Marshal J Chalapati, Commandant, Air Force Academy, Dundigal and Air Vice Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, Commandant, College of Air Warfare was the guest of honour. Air Commodore NN Reddy, Deputy Director General, AP & Telangana NCC Directorate and others also participated.

Highlights of the parade were contingent drill parade, horse show, malkhamb, platoon mock drill, dance and release of NCC Journal.

The NCC Day was also celebrated by all the nine groups in their respective units of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the occasion, the cadets took a pledge to work towards upholding the unity of the nation and furthering noble causes such as saving the girl child, curtailing social evils such as dowry and corruption, also to contribute towards religious harmony and development of the community as a whole.

