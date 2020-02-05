NCC cadets participated in R-Day parade felicitated in Raj Bhavan

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: An ‘At Home’ function was organised at Raj Bhavan to felicitate the NCC cadets who participated in the NCC Annual Republic Day camp conducted in New Delhi. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the event and watched a dance programme and conveyed her appreciation to the cadets and their trainers.

The NCC Annual Republic Day Camp was conducted from January 1 to 30 and a contingent of 121 cadets and 10 horses from the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NCC Directorate participated in it. Competitions in various activities like drill, firing, ship modelling, aero modelling, equestrian events, best cadet competition, cultural events, etc. were conducted.

The Directorate secured 5th position overall among 17 Directorates, while being runner up in many competitions.

