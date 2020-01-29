NCC Limited issues shares to AVSR Holdings

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: NCC Limited said it issued 92 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 face value to AVSR Holdings Private Limited, one of the promoters of the company.

The infra major issued 92 lakh convertible warrants of Rs 119.37 each at a premium of Rs ll7.37 on preferential basis to AVSR Holdings. It remitted the application money of Rs 27.45 crore (25%) at the time of allotment of warrants.

The company received balance amount of Rs 82.36 crore from AVSR Holdings.

Following this, the Board issued the equity shares. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs l2l.97 crore, a release said.

