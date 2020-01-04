NCDs taking a toll on the poor in Old City: HHF

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The high prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Old City is a public health crisis and is leading to massive out-of-pocket expenditure for the affected families, said city-based voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF).

The voluntary organisation, which provides many healthcare-related services to the urban poor in the Old City, said NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension among others were not only taking a toll on the health of people in the old city but also impacting them financially.

The HHF said due to chronic illness to breadwinners, individual families were getting affected. “Families are facing a loss of wages and children are dropping out from studies and joining menial jobs to ensure cash flow. Families avoid going to government hospitals because they could lose their livelihood and have to spend money on travel”.

To help such desperate families, the HHF is providing free transport services to patients from colonies to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and other State-run tertiary hospitals.

The organisation also set up help desk system to guide patients and procured nearly 10 ambulances for intra-hospital referral cases, discharged patients and for shifting dead bodies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter