NCERT joins hands with UNESCO for safe e-learning

Hyderabad: With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating online classes, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has joined hands with UNESCO and released a handbook, called ‘Safe Online Learning in Times of Covid-19’, primarily aimed at students and to protect them from the growing menace of cyber bullying.

The handbook, which is available on the NCERT website (http://www.ncert.nic.in/pdf/Safetolearn_English.pdf), points out that with Covid-19 closing schools across all States, education departments have made efforts to ensure continuity of learning through various digital platforms.

“Millions of learners are turning to online education and with this comes a huge increase in use of electronic devices and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). This places children and young people at risk of online abuse, increasing their vulnerability to cyber bullying,” it says.

“Online bullying often prevents teachers from imparting quality education through digital platforms and acts against the provision of safe, non-violent and inclusive learning environments for all,” it notes, adding that cyber bullying was a punishable offence under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Indian Penal Code.

Cyber bullying, it says, includes excluding individuals of different cultural, socio-economic backgrounds from online groups and forums; uploading embarrassing photographs online without the person’s permission; stealing someone’s account password and sending unwanted/inappropriate messages from that account to harass other individuals; and posting hurtful, nasty rumours or comments on updates, pictures or videos shared by an individual on websites.

On how to prevent and counter cyber bullying, the handbook asks children not to respond or retaliate by doing the same thing. Instead, it says, collect as much information as possible.

“Take a screenshot of anything that you think could be cyber bullying and keep a record of it. If someone bothers you, make sure you block the offender and report on the social media platform immediately,” it says, also encouraging children to inform their parents and teachers.

The handbook also lists out several do’s and don’ts, and also lists the helpline numbers and email ids to contact in case of cyber bullying.

