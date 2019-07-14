NCG for uniform cancer care

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: In an attempt to provide better cancer care services and implement novel strategies to cure cancer, which are framed by expert oncologists from across India, dedicated cancer hospitals in Hyderabad have started joining the National Cancer Grid (NCG), a concept being implemented by the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

The national cancer grid essentially has linked all the major cancer hospitals in the country in a network with an aim to provide uniform and standardised cancer care to all the patients who get treatment at these hospitals.

According to senior oncologists from Hyderabad, the NCG also makes it essential for doctors to follow uniform evidence based guidelines for management of patients, develop trained personnel and collaborate in clinical research on cancer.

From Hyderabad, the State-run MNJ Cancer Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute and Virnichi Hospitals are part of the national cancer grid of network hospitals.

“The hospitals in the cancer grid provide standardised cancer treatment anywhere in India. The protocols or guidelines to treat all kinds of cancers are clearly defined and are standardised, which helps patients. Senior cancer researchers across India continuously update these cancer care guidelines that trickle down to all the members of the cancer grid,” described Critical Care specialist, Virinchi Hospitals, Dr. Srinivas Samavedam.

Interestingly, the medical records of patients, who are getting treated in various cancer facilities across the country under the cancer network, will be available to all the oncologists. According to senior doctors here, cancer patients can get the same kind of treatment in all the networked hospitals, even if they transfer to one city from the other. Moreover, thanks to the networked hospitals, oncologists will be able to accurately pinpoint the number of cancer patients who undergo treatment at these centres will

According to NCG, the idea is to ensure provision of same quality of care to patients from any part of the country, without having to travel to long distances. All the cancer hospitals that fall under the grid will follow the same evidence-based management guidelines, which are implementable in all the cancer centres.

Burden of cancer in TS and elsewhere

Back in 1990, the rough incidence rate of all kinds of cancers in regions falling under Telangana in the then united Andhra Pradesh was close to 54 patients out of 1 lakh population. Fast forward to a quarter of a century, by 2016, the incidence of the cancer had increased to 72 in TS and 76 in Andhra Pradesh.

Overall, the country had close to 5,48,000 patients suffering from cancers in 1990 and by 2016, the number of cancer patients was 10,69,000.

According to the cancer study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), published in The Lancet journal last year, the crude cancer rate i.e. total number of new cancer cases diagnosed in a specific year, in 1990 was 63 for 1 lakh population that increased to 81 for 1 lakh population in 2016.

The PHFI study indicated that throughout the Country, the number of new cases and deaths due to cancer had doubled in India from 1990 to 2016.

According to the report, the number of deaths due to cancer in India increased from 3,82,000 in 1990 to 8,13,000 in 2016. The cancer death rate per 1 lakh persons in India in 2016 was 61 while in 1990, the death rate for a population of 1 lakh was close to 44.

