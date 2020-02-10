nCoV: 2 more admitted to Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 1:13 am

HYDERABAD: Two more persons with a travel history to China were admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday with suspected symptoms of the novel strain of coronavirus. The test samples of eight persons, which were collected on Friday, came negative. So far, health officials collected swab samples of 70 persons and all tested negative for 2019-nCoV. The test results of the two persons admitted on Sunday are expected on Monday.

