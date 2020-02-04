nCoV: Vigil strengthened at RGIA

By | Published: 1:05 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The rapid spread of the novel strain of coronavirus from China to other Asian countries has forced health authorities in the State to expand the entire screening process of passengers at Shamshabad international airport. All passengers from all flights from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, who are reaching Hyderabad, are being screened universally through thermal screening in Hyderabad RGIA airport.

So far, since the outbreak of the nCoV in China, 2,733 travellers at Shamshabad international airport have been screened and 27 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. One passenger was admitted to Fever Hospital while another passenger was admitted to Gandhi Hospital and they are under observation in the isolation wards.

So far, 19 samples have been taken from passengers and sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing and all were found to be negative. The health status of the passengers under observation in home and hospitals are stable. The special helpline number of the State health officials (040-24651119) is functional and has so far received 125 phone cases as on Monday.

Adequate personal protection equipment

Health authorities said that 4, 275 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and 15,000 N95 masks are available in the State. An ambulance with personal protection gear has been deployed at the airport to transport suspected cases directly from airport to hospital. The authorities are also coming up with Information Education and Communication (IEC) material for public awareness.

Travelling contacts of passengers

The Regional Director of Integrated Disease Surveillance programme (IDSP), Government of India (GOI) has made it clear that contact tracing is to be done only for confirmed positive cases. However, since cases of travel history of Wuhan, China are fewer, it has been decided to do contact tracing for all the reported cases, without waiting for the actual rest results.

AYUSH Prophylactic medicine

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), Government of India, has recommended that Homeopathy medicine ‘Arsenicum album 30’ could be taken as prophylactic medicine against coronavirus infection.

The Director of AYUSH, Telangana is making arrangements to provide sufficient quantity of medicine at thermal screening point, special information centres and health desk of Shamshabad international airport, Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital. As per the advice of the Ministry of AYUSH, GOI necessary action to keep sufficient stock of Ayurveda and Unani medicine has been taken and will be made available to the general public.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .