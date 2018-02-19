NCP candidate killed in militant attack in Meghalaya

By | Published: 10:55 am

Shillong: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed after militants attacked his convoy in Meghalaya‘s East Garo Hills district, officials said.

Two others accompanying the NCP leader also died in the IED attack which took place at around 8 pm last night, the police said.

The 43-year-old NCP candidate was returning after election campaign. He was on his way to Williamnagar, his Assembly constituency, when the convoy came under attack, they said.

Assembly elections for the 60-member House in Meghalaya are slated to be held on February 27.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma condoled Jonathone N Sangma’s death.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocent spilled by the enemies of the state will not disturb peace in Meghalaya,” he tweeted.

Vincent Pala, the working president of Meghalaya Congress Unit, and Lok Sabha MP from Shillong said, “We strongly condemn the incident and we stand by Jonathone’s family at this moment. These incidents shouldn’t take place in a state like Meghalaya.”

The Garo National Liberation Army, a proscribed militant outfit active in the state’s South and East Garo Hills district, was campaigning against Jonathone.

In the 2013 elections too Jonathone had got death threats and was provided extra security based on the threat perception, a police officer said.