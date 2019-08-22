NCPCR camp on child rights in Khammam on Friday

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Khammam: A Bench comprising 33 departments will receive complaints/grievances related to child rights as part of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) camp scheduled to be held here on Friday.

The Bench will hold its sitting at ZP Meeting Hall in Khammam on August 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.

District Collector RV Karnan held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Thursday evening to review the camp’s arrangements.

He directed officials of all departments concerned to arrive at the meeting venue in time. Karnan asked the officials to set up stalls related to child welfare, medical and health and education. Separate counters to register complaints of Kothagudem and Khammam districts must be set up, he said.

Meanwhile, a team of NCPCR has visited Anganwadi centres and schools in Khammam and surrounding places to take stock of their functioning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter