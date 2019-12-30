NCPCR touching every child’s life

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:42 pm

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was set up in March 2007 under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, an Act of Parliament (December 2005).

The NCPCR is a statutory body under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 under the administrative control of the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India. The Commission’s mandate is to ensure that all laws, policies, programmes, and administrative mechanisms are in consonance with the Child Rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution of India and also the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The child is defined as a person in the 0 to 18 years age group.

The Commission visualises a rights-based perspective flowing into national policies and programmes, along with nuanced responses at the State, district and block levels, taking care of specificity and strengths of each region. In order to touch every child, it seeks a deeper penetration to communities and households and expects that the ground experiences gathered at the field are taken into consideration by all the authorities at the higher level. Thus the Commission sees an indispensable role for the State, sound institution-building processes, respect for decentralisation at the local bodies and community level and larger societal concern for children and their well-being.

Constitution of NCPCR

The Commission consists of the following members namely:-

A chairperson who, is a person of eminence and has done a outstanding work for promoting the welfare of children; and

Six members, out of which at least two are woman, from the following fields, is appointed by the Central Government from amongst person of eminence, ability, integrity, standing and experience in,-

Education;

Child health, care, welfare or child development;

Juvenile justice or care of neglected or marginalized children or children with disabilities;

Elimination of child labour or children in distress;

Child psychology or sociology; and

Laws relating to children.

The functions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as laid out in the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 are as follow:

Examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation; Present to be central government, annually and at such other intervals, as the commission may deem fit, reports upon working of those safeguards; Inquire into violation of child rights and recommend initiation of proceedings in such cases; Examine all factors that inhibit the enjoyment of rights of children affected by terrorism, communal violence, riots, natural disaster, domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, trafficking, maltreatment, torture and exploitation, pornography and prostitution and recommend appropriate remedial measures; Look into the matters relating to the children in need of special care and protection including children in distress, marginalized and disadvantaged children, children in conflict with law, juveniles children without family and children of prisoners and recommend appropriate remedial measures; Study treaties and other international instruments and undertake periodical review of existing policies, programmes and other activities on child rights and make recommendations for their effective implementation in the best interest of children; Undertake and promote research in the field of child rights; Spread child rights literacy among various section of society and promote awareness of the safeguards available for protection of these rights through publications, the media, seminar and other available means;

To be continued…

