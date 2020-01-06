NCPCR touching every child’s life

By | Published: 12:35 am 4:51 pm

Last week we focussed on the constitution of NCPCR and its functions. In this concluding part, we look at the role of the Commission and a lot more.

Inspect or cause to be inspected any juveniles custodial home, or any other place of residence or institution meant for children, under the control of the Central Government or any State Government or any other authority, including any institution run by a social organisation; Where children are detained or lodged for the purpose of treatment, reformation or protection and take up with these authorities for remedial action, if found necessary; Inquire into complaints and take suo motu notice of matter relating to:

– Deprivation and violation of child rights;

– Non-implementation of laws providing for protection and development of children;

– Non-compliance of policy decisions, guidelines or instructions aimed at mitigating hardships to and ensuring welfare of the children and providing relief to such children:

Or take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities.

Such other functions as it may consider necessary for the promotion of Child Rights and any other matter incidental to the above function. a state commission or any other commission duly constituted under any law for the time being in force.

The Commission shall not inquire into any matter which is pending before a State Commission or any other Commission duly constituted under any law for the time being in force.

Analyse existing law, policy and practice to assess compliance with Convention on the rights of the Child, undertake inquiries and produce reports on any aspects of policy or practice affecting children and comment on proposed new legislation related to child rights.

Present to the Central Government annually and at such other intervals as the Commission may deem fit, reports upon the working of those safeguards.

Undertake formal investigation where concern has been expressed either by children themselves or by concerned person on their behalf.

Promote, respect and serious consideration of the views of children in its work and in that of all Government Departments and Organisations dealing with Child.

Produce and disseminate information about child rights.

Compile and analyse data on children.

Promote the incorporation of child rights into the school curriculum, training of teachers or personnel dealing with children.

Role of NCPCR

In order to attain the Commission’s Mandate of ensuring that each and every child has an access to all entitlements and enjoys all her rights, the Commission’s focus is on the following tasks: