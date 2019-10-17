NCSL invites documentation on quality improvement from schools

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: The National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi is organising a national conference on ‘Leadership for quality improvement in school’ from January 15 to 17.

The conference will provide a platform for sharing new practices, innovations, perspectives and experiences in the field of school leadership. Head teachers or heads of schools and principals from primary to senior secondary schools can submit their case studies or video documentaries on exemplary practices initiated and sustained in their schools. The case studies or videos can be developed in English or Hindi and can be mailed to [email protected]

The last date for sending the documentation or case studies is November 7. For more details, visit the website http://ncsl.niepa.ac.in/ncsl/php or www.scert.telangana.gov.in.

