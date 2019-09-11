NCW invites UoH faculty as resource person

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has invited Prof Rekha Pande, head, Centre for Women’s studies and Professor in the Department of History, University of Hyderabad (UoH) as a national resource person for its gender sensitisation and gender development programmes.

As part of the programme, Prof Rekha will interact with different stakeholders including government officials, police personnel, civil society and assist the Commission in its gender sensitisation programme through creation of resources, training and spread awareness on the issue throughout the country.

The NCW was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, with a mandate to safeguard the Constitutional rights of women.

