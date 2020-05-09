NDMC employees donate Rs 1.50 crore to PM-CARES Fund

By | Published: 8:45 pm

New Delhi: Around 15,000 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council have donated over Rs 1.5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help fight Covid-19, according to the NDMC, here on Saturday.

The employees contributed a day’s basic pay and dearness allowances. Rs 1,50,22,251 was contributed by around 15,000 employees (regular and others) of the NDMC, the civic body said.

The cheque was presented to Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy by NRMC Chairman Dharmendra.

The NDMC is helping in containing spread of COVID-19 in its area through various health, sanitation, sanitisation, medical and welfare activities, as per the Centre’s guidelines.