NE students’ body terms violence at JNU as ‘barbaric’

By | Published: 4:21 pm

New Delhi: North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday termed the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as “barbaric” and alleged that the central government has failed to protect the innocent students of the premier institute.

Advisor, NESO Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must take immediate steps to book those involved in the violence at JNU on Sunday.

“It was a barbaric attack on the innocent students at JNU and we strongly condemn it. Such violence at an academic institution is unacceptable,” he said at a press conference here.

Bhattacharya said students community of the Northeastern region was solidly behind the students of the JNU.

To express solidarity with JNU students, the NESO will stage protests on January 8 and 9 in all states of the region.