NE youth get training in skill development in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNYID) and Ministry of Youth and Sports, is organising entrepreneurship training programmes for the youth of Northeast. As part of this initiative, the first batch comprising 30 youths from West Imphal, Thoubal and Kakching districts received training on ‘Leaf Plate and Cup Making’ on NIRDPR campus between December 9 and 14.

The participants were exposed to different kinds of leaves available in abundance in the Northeast that could be converted into plates, cups, glasses and spoons, replacing similar plastic products. Both organisations aim to train 600 youth from the North East in rural technologies.

NIRDPR Director General Dr WR Reddy, interacting with the participants in a valedictory session of the training programme, urged them to strive to become successful entrepreneurs and provide employment to other youngsters back home.

Similar skill development programmes have been planned to help address unemployment in the region. “The skills development initiative will empower youth from the Northeast to start enterprises that can produce products to not only meet the requirements of the local areas but also other parts of the country,” said Prof Vasanthi Rajendran of RGNYID and training coordinator.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .