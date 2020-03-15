Nearly 100 donate blood in Hanamkonda

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Warangal Urban: Nearly 100 people donated blood at a camp organised by the Public Garden Walkers’ Association here on Sunday. President of the association and blood donor motivator at the MGM Hospital, Racha Kalyani said in the midst of coronavirus scare there was a good response from people who did not forget their responsibility to donate blood.

“According to the WHO, the global blood supplies are falling down gradually and there could be a shortage of blood in the future. People must realise the importance of donating blood and continue to take part in blood donation camps regularly,” she said. One of the donors K Rambabu said one must not give in to the fears over coronavirus while donating blood.

