Nearly 20 coaching centres seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing on Thursday seized nearly 20 coaching centres at Mythrivanam and Ameerpet for not installing fire safety equipment on their premises.

After the Surat fire mishap in May killed over 15 students, the municipal corporation directed all coaching centres in Hyderabad, especially those in Mythrivanam and its neighbouring areas, to set up fire safety equipment and not compromise on students’ safety.

The EVDM wing was directed to check fire safety measures adopted in different coaching centres and institutes, and submit a detailed report. Accordingly, 650 notices were issued to managements of different coaching centres to set up fire safety measures.

With the managements failing to respond to the notices and follow the prescribed rules, officials from the civic body along with the Khairatabad zone staff cracked the whip on the managements and seized nearly 20 centres. Instructions were issued to all managements to set up foolproof fire safety measures in their institutions and coaching centres.

