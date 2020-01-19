Nearly 4.5L kids administered polio drops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the pulse polio immunisation drive, the district health authorities said more than 4.47 lakh children up to the age of 5 years were administered Oral Pulse Vaccine (OPV) in Hyderabad district, on Sunday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the pulse polio drive by administering polio drops to children at Raj Bhavan while District Collector Manik Raj participated at an event held at Sishu Vihar in Yousufguda. On the occasion, Raj said the response to the immunisation drive in Hyderabad was excellent.

For children, who have missed out on the first day of the pulse polio drive, the Hyderabad District Health Officials will conduct a mop-up exercise on Monday and Tuesday.

The health officials had aimed at covering 5,00,122 children aged up to 5 years in Hyderabad district out of which by the end of Sunday, about 4,47,517 children were administered polio drops. The authorities said they have achieved 89 per cent coverage during the first day of the drive.

The district administration had set up 2,800 pulse polio booths, identified 47 transit points for polio vaccine administration and had 115 mobile teams whose focus was to administer polio vaccine to children among the floating population.

