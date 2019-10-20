By | Published: 10:53 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for construction of a necklace road along Komaticheruvu in Siddipet town at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore on Sunday.

As part of developing Komaticheruvu into a popular recreation spot for citizens of Siddipet, the government took up various development works and besides introducing boating, adventure sports, open gym, beautification, battery-operated cars and several other facilities at Komaticheruvu. In the first phase, the Minister said the administration would take up restoration of the road at a cost of Rs 6 crore. The necklace road will have a walkway for walkers, synthetic spring action road, cycling track, central lighting, food courts along the road and childrens play area. He further said the project would be a near replication of the Necklace road in Hyderabad to add beauty to Siddipet town.

Later, Harish Rao distributed Rs 22 lakh worth CMRF cheques to citizens of Siddipet Constituency.

