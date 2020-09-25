Necklace Road to get a facelift soon

HMDA focusing on beautification, new street lighting on the stretch surrounding the lake

Hyderabad: With the Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) works on Necklace Road nearing completion, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now focusing on beautification and new street lighting facilities on the stretch that surrounds the Hussain Sagar lake.

To start with, the HMDA plans of setting new LED streetlights covering 8 km on the Necklace Road and for the purpose, agencies with required expertise and experience are being roped in for taking up the project which is estimated to cost about Rs 2 crore.

Once selected, the agencies would also be entrusted with the task of operating and maintaining the streetlights for a period of five years, said a senior official from HMDA.

These initiatives are part of elaborate plans that have been drawn up to develop and execute beautification works on Necklace Road which already ranks high among the popular spots of the city.

The HMDA is already spending Rs 23 crores towards laying the VDCC road and strengthen the Necklace Road network, prevent water stagnation and increase the longevity of the road. During the lockdown period when the road stretch was bereft of usual traffic movement, the works were commenced and were being executed at a brisk pace.

The official pointed out that already, 70 per cent of the works were done and the entire works would be completed by the first week of October. The entire 6 km bitumen road from Imax Rotary to Sailing Club (Buddha Bhavan) is replaced with VDCC road. Replacing the conventional bitumen road with VDCC road would aid in ensuring longevity and do away with potholes or uneven surfaces on the stretch. This apart, the bitumen road had been damaged at many places and water stagnation was a major problem during monsoon.

Apart from the main carriageway, the damaged portions on the pavements, pathways and kerbs were also being replaced with new ones. Already, VDCC laying on one side of the stretch, i.e, from the Necklace Road MMTS station-end towards the Sailing Club end, has been done.

“At present, the works on the other side of the stretch are in progress,” the official said. Since the works were under progress, the traffic was being regulated to avoid any inconvenience and early completion of works, he added.

