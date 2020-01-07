‘Need balance between teaching, research’

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Educationists and senior engineering faculty have a word of caution for the proposed National Education Policy, 2019. The draft education policy, which is out there in the public domain, recommends sweeping changes but does not lay out a smooth path for transition to happen, they point out.

Participating in the Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) Annual Student Forum (IASF) 2020, at Anurag Group of Institutions (AGI) on the theme ‘Addressing Grand Challenges by Engineering Without Borders’, experts said that policymakers need to create a smooth path to change from where educational institutions are today to where the new policy wants them to go to.

“The process to make a change has to be defined well and must offer comfort to educational institutions,” said Dr Ashok Agarwal, director of EWB (Engineers Without Borders) India, who was the chief guest in the conference.

“The new policy suggests research collaborations. Where does a teacher, who takes classes for at least 6 to 7 hours per day, have time to collaborate and do research?” experts questioned, adding that there should be a fine balance between teaching and research.

Dr Hans Jurgen Hoyer, secretary-general, International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES), senior office management of AGI including Dr KS Rao, S Neelima, Dr G Vishnu Murthy and Chair of IASF 2020 Dr G Venu Madhav were present.

