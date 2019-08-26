Need barrage at Thummidihetti: Congress

By | Published: 12:55 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A team of Congress leaders led by TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the site of the scrapped Pranahita-Chevella project at Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal on Monday to assess water availability in the river, besides demanding construction of the project at the site. The leaders alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up redesigning of the prestigious irrigation project for personal gains.

Leaders A Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponnala Laxmaiah, Mallu Ravi, Shabbir Ali, V Hanumanth Rao , Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Vishwender Reddy, among others, examined the availability of water by travelling in boats for some distance.

The leaders reiterated that they would continue to fight till the project is constructed across Pranahita at Thummidihetti village, considering the availability of water. “Why was the proposed barrage not built at the site?” Uttam Kumar Reddy asked, adding that according to data gathered in 75 years, the site was suitable for the project.

The TPCC president found fault with the government for not inviting global tenders. “The expenditure would have been much lower than that of Kaleshwaram if the barrage was built on this site, and irrigation needs of erstwhile Adilabad district would have been met,” he said.

Vikramarka wanted a probe into the redesigning of the Pranahita-Chevella project, and accused the government of wasting public money under the guise of re-engineering of irrigation projects.

