Need exclusive benches in higher courts: Venkaiah Naidu

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: According to World Bank’s latest report, the Indian economy grew by 7.2 per cent and was expected to grow by 7.5 per cent in the next two fiscals, said Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday. Addressing the Hyderabad Management Association’s 46th annual awards 2018, the Vice President said the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development too forecast that India would continue to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy. India’s growth rate would touch 7.5 per cent by 2020, he said.

At this crucial juncture of development, there should be no place for scams, frauds and scandals. “Financial fugitives, who defraud shareholders and other stakeholders of a company, must be brought to justice before they seek safe havens in other countries,” he said. Naidu also stressed on the need for exclusive benches in higher courts to decide on election petitions and criminal cases against political leaders in a time-bound manner. If required, separate benches may be set up to expedite such cases within six months to one year, he said. Similarly, the presiding officers of legislative bodies need to decide on anti-defection cases within three months, he said.

“As Rajya Sabha Chairman, I have tried to be objective and judicious in my response to cases of violation of anti-defection laws. These cases have to be dealt with speed and alacrity to uphold democratic traditions,” said Naidu. Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Jayesh Ranjan bagged the HMA’s Manager of the Year – 2018 award, while Bhagyanagar India Limited Managing Director Devendra Surana won the Entrepreneur of the Year. Bamboo House India Chief Executive Prashant Lingam was awarded Small Scale Entrepreneur of the Year while Seedworks International Private Limited General Manager Pulkit Mittal was selected as the Young Manager of the Year.

‘Language shouldn’t be imposed’

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that no language should be imposed on others, and at the same time, one should not oppose a new language. “English is important, Hindi is important but the mother tongue is very important and it should not be neglected. Learning a new language does no harm. In the parliament, there is a provision for members to speak in any of the 22 languages,” he pointed.