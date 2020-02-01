Need new norms for co-living projects, says Credai Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Co-living as a concept is catching up in Hyderabad and this calls for new guidelines to avoid friction among the occupants.

Co-living is form of communal living in which residents get a private bedroom in a furnished home with shared common areas. Unlike traditional apartments, co-living is attractive to tenants due to affordability, flexibility, included amenities and a sense of community.

Speaking at inaugural of Winvestment, Credai Hyderabad Property Show at Hitex, R Rama Krishna Rao, Credai Hyderabad President, co-living will be a chosen option for the youth taking up jobs. “There is a need for new guidelines for the dwelling units to accommodate the young work force,” he said.

He also stressed the need for developing services that are complementary to the real estate. “We set up fire-fighting systems and lifts. But due to the lack of trained hands, these are not maintained properly,” he said also stressing the need for personnel in the facility management services.

The realtors have been delivering despite the slowdown in the economy. There is a need for furthering the ease of doing business in the sector.

About 1,902 permissions for 37,328 flats with a total built-up area of 63.4 lakh sqm of residential space and 236 permissions with an area of 32.3 lakh sqm of commercial real estate have been issued till December 2019. These permissions indicate the expected real estate supply in the city in the next 2-3 years and the growth over the years, said V Rajasekhar Reddy, general secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad.

Property show

The property show at Hitex will be on till Feb 2. There are 80 stalls and realtors, building material manufacturers, consultants and financial institutions are showcasing their products, projects and services. The residential units range from Rs 45 lakh to 5 crore including integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings, retail and commercial complexes. About 50,000 visitors are expected to the show this year.

