‘Need practical solutions for green Telangana’

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: In an effort to achieve 33 per cent green cover in the State, Forest Department is examining the proposal to install CCTV cameras along forest roads to curb timber smuggling and to conserve wildlife. Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy made the announcement during a two-day workshop for Forest Officers at Telangana State Forest Academy in Dhulapally on Friday.

The Minister expressed happiness over the extended monsoon which helped the State in establishing plantations. He wanted the officials to discuss various issues and come up with practical solutions to challenges faced by the department in environment and wildlife protection. A five-member Cabinet sub-committee has been appointed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to chalk out a road map for improving green cover in the State.

The Minister released the annual plan of operations for 2019-20 under CAMPA and said approval has been given for Rs 501.26 crore which is the largest in over the last ten years. “Responsibility of the forest officers is not only to raise good quality saplings, but also provide protection and ensure survival of plants in an integrated manner. Three crore saplings should be raised and plans should be in place to raise 100 crore saplings next fiscal,” he said.

Reddy emphasised the need to give highest priority to forest protection and said that the government would provide resources like drones, CC cameras and other equipment to aid the officials in this regard. Apart from continuing the boundary trench work to permanently mark forest boundaries, more than 2,000 vehicles were being sanctioned for the department for effective protection of forests, he added. He also promised to reinstate service medals to Forest department staff which will be presented on Republic Day on January 26 next year.

Special Chief Secretary for Environment and Forests Rajeshwar Tiwari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, Telangana State Forests Development Corporation vice-chairman and managing director P Raghuveer and other officials, also were present.

