‘Need to study tech developed by ancient Indians’

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Sangareddy: Prahalad Rama Rao, former scientist at DRDO (Defense Research Development Organisartion) and Padmashri awardee said that there was enormous knowledge in Indian Mythology on flying vehicles.

Addressing the students of Gitam University, Hyderabad at Rudram Campus in Sangareddy district here on Wednesday during a seminar organised on the theme of “Aerospace Technology-Ancient Indian to Modern Global, the Padmashri awardee opined that Ancient Indians have used nano materials and solar energy in making vehicles, but modern Indian scientists could not prove that Indians manufactured these vehicles much before the other parts of world made.

The retired Scientist of DRDO said that the ancient Indians also developed liquid ion propulsion vehicles and Stealth technology. Even Shivakar Bapu Talpade, who is believed to be developed first Airplane and flown it much before Right brothers did, Prahalad Rama Rao said that Talpade had made the Aeroplane inspired by the Bharadwaja Rishi’s Vimana Sastra. He further observed that there was a serious need to further study on technology developed and used by ancient Indians.

Pro vice-chancellor Prof N Sivaprasad and Head department of Aerospace Engineering, NV Swamy Naidu and others were present.