Need sweeping changes in mindset: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called for a total transformation in the way people think. Citing the example of Tokyo, he wondered how the city streets were garbage-free.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi programme in Kalwakurthy, he said: “When I enquired about the reason behind the cleanliness, the local authorities said they won’t let anyone spoil their city in the first place.” The Minister also pointed out that if the household waste can be segregated and disposed of properly, towns would automatically turn into a healthy place for its denizens.

The Minister further urged people to get habituated to cleanliness. “We are all humans. We need some direction and stricter code to make us follow rules. For instance, Singapore imposes hefty fines for littering on streets. Every Indian who goes there throws the waste only in garbage bins as the punishment varies from 500 Singapore dollars to one-year jail,” he said in Kalwakurthy.

Discouraging the use of bottled mineral water in official functions, the Minister said Mission Bhagiratha water was safe to drink and stressed the need for telling people that the government had taken a lot of trouble to bring potable water to their doorsteps.

Awareness

Calling for awareness on the stricter provisions in the new Municipal Act and the TS-bPASS initiative, the Minister said pamphlets explaining the Act would be distributed in every municipality. This would make citizens and newly-elected councillors aware of the issues that would help people take urban rejuvenation process into their hands. “The government, while punishing officers and elected members for failing to implement the Act, will also not spare citizens who try to exploit the self-assessment and certification process in building constructions,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister called upon ward-wise special officers to prepare ward green action plan, ward sanitation plan besides a water audit so that a comprehensive municipality-wise action plan could be drafted.

Orders shifting of wine shops at Kalwakurthy library

Nagarkurnool: It was a happy ending for the five-year-long struggle of Swamy Vivekananda Seva Brundam’s efforts when Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday ordered the removal of wine shops from the vicinity of the Kalwakurthy’s library.

During his interaction with ward committee members and municipal councillors at the Royal Palace Function Hall in Kalwakurthy town, the Minister allowed poet and writer Alwala Lakshmana Murthy, a resident of Kalwakurthy, to speak about major issues in the municipality.

Murthy brought to the notice of the Minister that youngsters of Vivekananda Seva Brundam had been representing to all authorities against some wine shops located right in front of the town’s library for five years. Murthy informed Rama Rao about various service activities being carried out by the youth organisation and said it had become impossible for the residents of the town to visit the library, given the unhealthy environment prevailing there.

The Minister, who was moved by the plight of the residents, immediately instructed the Municipal Commissioner and Municipal Chairperson to relocate the wine shops. After the announcement, there was a virtual celebration on social media groups of the locals.

Poor sanitation in Devarakonda colonies upsets KTR

Nalgonda: Minister KT Rama Rao took stock of the condition of sanitation and sought feedback from people on the implementation of welfare schemes during his visit to Hanuman Nagar, Lakshmi Colony and Ayyappa Nagar in the Devarakonda Municipality.

Rama Rao walked through the three colonies for more than an hour and interacted with people. He also took officials to task when he spotted a garbage-filled open plot beside the residence of Municipal Chairperson Narsimha. He instructed them to identify open plots in the town and issue notices to their owners if they were left unattended with the growth of bushes. Fines should be slapped on reluctant owners.

He was also peeved at the officials when he saw trees and garbage dumped on the premises of the overhead tank of Mission Bhagiratha in Ayyappa Nagar. Interacting with the people of the colony, he enquired whether they were getting Bhagiratha water besides inspecting a tap connection.

He also stopped at the house of an elderly woman, Mukudala Yellamma, and enquired whether she was getting pension on time. He also asked her whether two bins to separate dry and wet waste were distributed. When she replied no, he directed the officials to complete the distribution process within three or four days. When the Minister asker her how many trees she was raising on the premises of her house, she replied only one, prompting Rama Rao to suggest her to plant more.

When she requested the Minister to provide a job to her son, who completed MBA, the Minister requested MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy, who accompanied him, to provide a suitable job at an industry owned by him.

The Minister also cleared apprehensions of a Muslim woman, Syed Akthunnisa Begum who had doubts about her son Mothin Baba, studying Class 10 in a minorities’ welfare residential school, continuing to get the same quality of education and facilities in Intermediate education too. He also instructed the officials to sanction a double bedroom house to her family.

When the residents brought the issue of mosquitoes to his notice, he made it clear that the menace could be solved only if they maintain cleanliness in the colony.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a municipal park, internal roads and underground drainage system in the municipality at Rs 28 crore.

Perform or perish: Minister to officials

Nalgonda: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday cautioned Municipal Commissioners that none can save them from losing their jobs if they failed to deliver during Pattana Pragathi.

Speaking at a meeting of ward committee members in Devarakonda as part of the programme, Rama Rao said Municipal Commissioner, employees and councillors had the responsibility of solving the issues prevailing in the wards. As per the new Municipal Act, 10 per cent of the funds of each municipality must be allocated for increasing greenery in the towns. Of the Rs 6.25-crore annual budget for the Devarakonda Municipality, Rs 48.25 lakh should be spent on the plantation of saplings and their survival. It was mandated to the Municipal Commissioners to ensure the survival of 85 per cent of the saplings planted in their towns. Otherwise, they should ready to face action. Either he or local MLA can’t save them from losing their jobs, the Minister said.

He also underlined the need for proper waste management and said sanitation staff must collect wet and dry wastes separately collected from houses. “We can produce compost from wet waste. Through the processing of dry waste, the Siricilla Municipality is earning Rs 3 lakh a month. With proper waste management, the Devarakonda Municipality can also get earn Rs 1 lakh/month.

Stating that there were 8,000 households in the municipality, he instructed Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil to take measure to complete the distribution of 16,000 bins to all houses within three to four days.

He also instructed the officials to take up Parchiyam programme in Devarakonda under which phone numbers of sanitation staff are written on the walls of their respective wards. The programme gave good results in Hyderabad. The Minister also directed the officials to take up construction of as many public toilets as possible in the town. Turn government offices and institutions into models of cleanliness, he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over poor sanitation and cleanliness in the municipality, the Minister made it clear that he wants to see new Devarakonda and would visit the town again after six months. Then only, he would sanction the funds for Integrated Modern Market and municipality office building, which was requested by Devarakonda MLA.

‘Telangana only State to have nursery in each village’

Nagarkurnool: Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was the only State in the country to have nurseries in every village and town.

Addressing ward committee members and councillors in Kalwakurthy, Rama Rao said ward sabhas needed to be held once in three months and resolutions need to be passed to the municipal council for acting upon them. He placed the onus on the Assistant Collector, Municipal Commissioner and the Municipal Chairperson to hold ward sabhas and get works done. He also asked the residents to drink water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha since the State government was spending huge amounts of taxpayers’ money for the purpose. He also challenged Edma Sathyam, Municipal Chairperson, to build 75 public toilets in the municipality within a month.

