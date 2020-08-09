Need to boost local API production: Unichem

By | Published: 9:11 pm

New Delhi: Drug firm Unichem Laboratories has called for measures to step up local production of raw materials to produce drugs in order to reduce the country’s dependence on imports, especially from China.

Sharing information with shareholders in company’s annual report for 2019-20, the drug firm said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic calls for concentrated efforts to build upon capacities for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the country.

“Our country is heavily dependent on China for import of most of its APIs. India needs a healthy and financially strong ecosystem to boost manufacture of APIs to remain self-reliant in the years to come,” Unichem Laboratories Chairman and Managing Director Prakash A Mody said.

The present health crisis calls for proactive measures to step up economies of scale in production of intermediates and other key materials, with focus on research and development for APIs, he added. The procrastination syndrome surely calls for prompt treatment, Mody noted.

“Over-dependence of the Indian pharmaceutical industry on imported APIs exposes it to raw material supply disruptions and pricing volatility,” Mody said.