Need to bring more funds for Adilabad: Soyam Bapu Rao

Adilabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao on Thursday said there was a need to bring more funds from the Union and State governments to take up developmental activities in the district.

Addressing public representatives and officials at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held in Adilabad on Thursday, Bapu Rao said efforts were on to secure the funds from the Union and State governments. He instructed the officials concerned to ensure sufficient supply of urea to farmers. He asked teachers to inspect the conduct of online classes and directed officials of the Tribal Welfare Department to fill vacancies.

The MP instructed the officials concerned to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children. He enquired about the work on the proposed Armoor-Adilabad railway network. He wanted officials to secure permissions for ensuring road connectivity to rural areas under the Prime Minister Grameena Sadak Yojana.

The MP sought BSNL officials to make sure that networks of the telecom giant cover remote tribal habitations. He directed officials of the Health and Medical Department to sanction ultrasound machines to primary health centres of Boath and three other government-run hospitals of the district at the earliest.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao requested officials of the National Highway Authority of India to commence works of a service road between Adilabad and Neradigonda.

Adilabad Municipal Chairperson Jogu Premender, Collector Sikta Patnaik and Additional Collector M David, District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod and authorities of various departments were present.

