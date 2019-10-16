Need to conduct local leagues in city: Suri

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: One of the good news about the Lodha Committee reforms is about having a women’s representative in the apex council. That is itself will give a big boost to the women’s cricket and in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), there will be two in the form of P Anuradha and Subhadra Suri. While Anuradha became the first woman to be elected as councillor to the association, Suri is from the women’s cricketers association. Incidentally, Suri, the former captain of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh team, and Parth Satwalekar (male) are the two cricketers who will be part of the Apex Council.

The presence of Anuradha and Suri would hopefully galvanise the women’s cricket as over years, the State team’s performances, be it in seniors or juniors, has deteriorated. Hyderabad women, like the men’s team, has rich history. They were undisputed champions in South Zone and at one time there were four players _ Diana David, Gouhara Sultan, Mamata Kanojia and Sunita, apart from Mithali Raj, in the Indian team that toured West Indies in 2011. Sravanthi Naidu played in the Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh. With Abdul Bari Wahab as coach, Hyderabad were South Zone champions for five successive years from 2007 to 2011. Hyderabad finished runners up twice in all India championship in 2009 and 2013.

But there has been steady decline in Hyderabad’s performances. Today there are no Hyderabad players in the Indian team even as other States have made tremendous progress. Suri admitted that it is a matter of concern. “We have to arrest this slide. We have to put the system into place. As we got a platform now, we can put forward the women’s cricket problems to the Apex Council. What with Mohammad Azharuddin as president we can relate and address our grievances in a better way,’’ she said.

Suri said she tried to push the women’s cricket in the last two years as nominated member by introducing cricket to schools and colleges. “We have around 200 young cricketers but there should be more intensity in our drive to popularize the game in the institutions.’’

One of the reasons for Hyderabad’s poor show in women’s cricket is total lack of infrastructure or conduct of any local matches. “This is the biggest hindrance to the growth of the game. We don’t have the facilities and for instance in Amberpet playground, we don’t have washrooms,’’ she said.

Incidentally, when late TN Pillay was in charge of the women’s cricket, the local leagues and knock out tournaments were held regularly. The players got to play 12 to 13 matches in a year. But now there are no tournaments at all and the players directly go for the all India tournaments. “My biggest task will be to ask the Apex council for starting of local tournaments. The women players lack match practice and that is resulting in poor performances.’’

In the last few years, lot of players like Gouher Sultana, Ananya Upendran, Soujanya Nath, Archana Das and Nishat Fatma have opted for other states while support staff like Nooshin Al Khadeer, Keerthi Vishwanadha, Harsha Gangwal and Savita Nirala have gone to other states. Suri said it is because of better remuneration in other states.

For Suri, a big challenge lies ahead to revive Hyderabad’s glory.

