Need to create awareness on leprosy symptoms: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:43 pm

Nalgonda: In-Charge District Collector V Chandrasekhar on Thursday asked the people to take part in the mission aimed at making Nalgonda a leprosy-free district.

Flagging off an awareness rally leprosy, which was taken out by District Medical and Health department, Chandrasekhar said that the district medical and health department with the association of Red Cross Society has taken up a mission mode programme to root out leprosy diseases from the district. The State Government has setup special leprosy wards in all district government hospitals and extending required treatment and medicine to leprosy patients at free of cost. The health department has also conducted door to door survey and collected blood samples from the suspected infected persons. He said that the leprosy infected people were shifted to special wards in the government hospitals and providing treatment to them. He opined that early detection of the disease can help the doctors to extending medical treatment to the patients in initial stage.

Stating that leprosy cases were still being reported in the district, he underlined the need to create awareness in the people on the symptoms of the disease.

The awareness rally, which started at DM&HO office, was ended at clock tower centre in Nalgonda. The doctors, Asha workers, students of Nursing College and employees of medical department participated in the rally by holding placards with the slogans related to leprosy disease.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.