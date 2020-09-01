‘Need to develop backward vegetable farms at Anganwadi centres stressed’

Launching a month long “Poshak Masosthavams” at an Anganwadi Centre in Yadagirigutta, the District Collector said that the state government was supplying nutritious food to the pregnant women and also for the children.

Yadadri-Bhoongir: The District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Tuesday exhorted the Anganwadi workers to develop backyard farms at the Anganwadi Centres to produce required vegetables for the children.

Launching a month long “Poshak Masosthavams” at an Anganwadi Centre in Yadagirigutta, the District Collector said that the state government was supplying nutritious food to the pregnant women and also for the children. She reminded that Anganwadi centres are functioning as multi-service centres for pregnant and lactating women and children besides extending pre-school education.

Reminding that weighing machines were set up in every centre to monitor the weight of both children and pregnant women, she said that Anganwadi staff should record the weight of five students on each day and should cover all the student during one month long “Poshaka Masosthavam”. Se said that the Anganwadi staff should also educate the parents of the students about the importance of nutritious food to maintain good health.

Yadadri Municipal Chairman Sudha Mahender, in-charge District Welfare Officer Jyothsna, District Child Protection Officer Saidulu and Tasildar Ashok Reddy also attended the programme.

