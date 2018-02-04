Need to fight anti-people policies: Yechury

By | Published: 9:52 pm 10:02 pm

Nalgonda: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday underlined the need for a united fight against increasing economic riotousness, social suppression and communal politics in the county.

He was speaking at a public meeting, here, to mark commencement of second State-level conference of CPI(M). Yechury said policies pursued by the Centre were indicating that economic riotousness would increase in the country at the cost of poor people.

He said indirect taxes were increased and direct taxes were reduced in the budget, which was introduced in the Parliament couple of days ago. It would benefit the rich and cause financial burden on the poor people, he added.

He said the Centre, which denied demand for waiver of crop loans on the pretext of lack of funds, cancelled Rs 2 lakh crore of bank loans for industrialists in the country. He expressed apprehension that there could be an increase in the number of farmer suicides due to the polices of Central government.

He underlined the need to bring in an Act making it mandatory that neither FCI nor any procurement centre should reject crops brought by farmers.

Stating that SCs, STs and BCs constituted 93 per cent in the population of the country, he expressed strong resentment on the rise in the number of attacks on people of these sections.

He said the BJP government at the Centre was trying again to get votes by making false promises. He said the Centre had announced health insurance scheme for 10 crore families, but the funds allocated for healthcare sector were insufficient for its implementation. The leaders and cadre of CPI(M) should work to expose such tactics of Centre, he added.

Referring to one Nation-One Elections proposal of the Centre, the CPI(M) general secretary said the Centre had come out with plan to escape from the anti-incumbency in Legislative Elections of BJP ruled States by showing the poster of Narendra Modi.

CPI(M) polibureau member BV Raghavulu said attacks on dalits and minorities by Hindu facist forces had increased in the country after BJP came to power in 2014. He underlined the need to defeat BJP in 2019 election for survival of social justice in the country.

CPI(M) State secretary Thammineni Veera Bhadram said Centre had amended the labour laws on the behest of corporate forces which had severely impacted the interests of working class in the country. He said the CPI(M) would continue to fight on the issue.

Earlier, shirt volunteers of the party took out a rally from Mekhala Abhinav Stadium to Laxmi Gardens, which is the venue for State level conference of CPI(M).

CPI(M) senior leaders Mallu Swarajyam, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Veeraiah, Cherupally Sitaramulu and others attended the meeting.