Need to improve communication skills in students: Praveen Kumar

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary R S Praveen Kumar on Monday said that students should not hesitate to stay away from homes for the purpose of education.

Inaugurating the Satellite Learning Centre in Social Welfare Residential School at Nakrekal in the district, Praveen Kumar said that the students should not always stick to their homes and be ready to leave from the house for the purpose of education. Generally, students in rural areas would have fear to talk openly and develop poor communication skills. There was a need to remove them from the students.

Stating that students of vocational courses should overcome these problems, he informed that pre-primary school training centre and medical lab technology courses were launched in social welfare residential. Physiotherapy course was also launched at residential school at Vikarabad. First and second year students of physiotheraphy course were daily extending services to 100 patients in government hospital of Vikarabad as a part of their practical training, he added.

Nakrekal MLA Chirumathi Lingaiah said that the State government was extending quality education to the poor students through residential educational institutions. With an intention that development of the State was possible only through education, the State government has been according top priority to education in its agenda. Stating that the dream of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to extend KG to PG education to the students free of cost was materializing through residential educational institutions, he said that the quality of education in Gurukulams were on par with corporate schools and colleges.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter